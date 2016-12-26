Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Orwellian’: Scott Walker admin. quietly scrubs mentions of ‘climate’ from ‘Climate Change’ website

David Edwards

26 Dec 2016 at 14:41 ET                   
Scott Walker speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention
Scott Walker speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s administration has removed the word “climate” from a Department of Natural Resources website dedicated to climate change.

Throughout his time as governor of Wisconsin, Walker has taken a series of actions to “reduce the role of science in environmental policymaking and to silence discussion of controversial subjects, including climate change, by state employees,” according to the Scientific American.

Political writer James Rowen reported on Monday that the Walker administration had advanced their war on science by scrubbing information about climate change from a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website that was dedicated to explaining how the agency would deal with a warming planet.

The DNR page titled “climatechange.html” originally acknowledged that “[h]uman activities that increase heat–trapping (‘green house’) gases are the main cause [of global warming.] Earth´s average temperature has increased 1.4 °F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998.”

In all, 13 mentions of “climate” where stripped from the page along with all references to global warming. The word “climate” now appears only in the title of a footnote link at the bottom of the page.

“In short, the guts of this page are now gone, or sanitized,” Rowan observed. “This is Orwellian and propagandistic.”

Read the full accounting of what was deleted from DNR’s climate change website below via Urban Milwaukee.

Wisconsin DNR scrubs climate change from website (James Rowen/Urban Milwaukee)

Wisconsin DNR scrubs climate change from website (James Rowen/Urban Milwaukee)

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
0301121300jh PNI0302-met arpaio birther - 3.1.12 – Sheriff Joe Arpaio (cq) responds to questions after he announces his accusation that President Barack Obama’s online version of his long-form birth certificate and selective service card are fraudulent and forgeries (cq), according to an investigation by his Cold Case Posse (cq). The sheriff and Cold Case Posse Commander (cq) Michael Zullo (cq) presented videos and examples that support their claims. Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic
Next on Raw Story >
Meet the man who helped take down Joe Arpaio
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+