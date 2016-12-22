Saddam Hussein’s daughter heaps praise on Trump: ‘This man has a high level of political sensibility’

(Photo: George Sheldon / Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump once praised the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for his prowess at killing terrorists — and now Saddam’s daughter is returning the favor with compliments of her own.

CNN reports that Raghad Saddam Hussein has been pleased so far with what she’s seen from the president-elect, who during the campaign trail falsely claimed that he had been against the Iraq War from the very beginning.

“This man has just arrived to the leadership… but from what is apparent, this man has a high level of political sensibility, that is vastly different than the one who preceded him,” she said in an interview with CNN. “He exposed the mistakes of the others, specifically in terms of Iraq, which means he is very aware of the mistakes made in Iraq and what happened to my father.”

Raghad also shared Trump’s view that her father was very tough on terrorists, and said that there’s no way that groups like Islamic State would have been able to set up shop in Iraq if he were still in power.

“Yes, there was brutality, sometimes a lot of it and I can’t support brutality,” she explained. “But Iraq is a country that is difficult to rule and it’s only now that people are realizing it.”