Small New Jersey town sues DuPont for $1.1 billion to clean up a century of toxic pollution

NJ.com

21 Dec 2016 at 21:50 ET                   
A water tower with the DuPont Chemical logo (NJ.com)
A water tower with the DuPont Chemical logo (NJ.com)

CARNEYS POINT– A lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges that chemical giant DuPont spun off a local factory complex in an attempt to avoid more than $1 billion needed to clean up nearly a century’s worth of pollution. Chambers Works, where a chemical used in the non-stick coating Teflon was made, released over 100 million pounds…

