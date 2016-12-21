Small New Jersey town sues DuPont for $1.1 billion to clean up a century of toxic pollution
CARNEYS POINT– A lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges that chemical giant DuPont spun off a local factory complex in an attempt to avoid more than $1 billion needed to clean up nearly a century’s worth of pollution. Chambers Works, where a chemical used in the non-stick coating Teflon was made, released over 100 million pounds…
