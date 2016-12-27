Teen Vogue editor receiving rape threats after calling Fox host ‘a partisan hack’

Tucker Carlson and Lauren Duca (Screengrab)

Lauren Duca, the Teen Vogue writer who called a Fox Host out on “being a partisan hack,” said Tuesday she’s received scores of hate mail, including one suggesting she’s in need of “a good ol fashion P*SSY GRAB,” CBS News reports.

Duca went head to head with bow tie aficionado Tucker Carlson last week after he invited the writer on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss a Brooklyn-based lawyer who was booted from a Delta airlines flight after confronting Ivanka Trump.

“Ivanka Trump is poised to become the most powerful woman in the world,” Duca wrote in a tweet referenced by Carlson during the interview. “Don’t let her off the hook because she looks like she smells good.”

But instead of arguing with Carlson about the merits of confronting Ivanka on an airplane—like the host no doubt anticipated—Duca agreed that no one deserves to be yelled at during a stressful trip. Instead of changing course to accommodate their common ground however, Carlson instead opted to berate and patronize the Teen Vogue writer.

“You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that,” Carlson offered, clearly referencing the degrading notion that young women are incapable of caring about anything other than fashion. He cut off her mike, but she can clearly be seen calling the Fox host a “sexist pig.”

Duca said she was “shell-shocked” by the interview, but after receiving an onslaught of vitriol on social media—including a message board encouraging internet users to harass her until she has “a mental breakdown or [goes] into porn”—she wants to “fight even harder.”

Duca shared several of the messages on social media:

Messages like this — positioning sexual assault as a means of keeping women in line — make me want to fight even harder. pic.twitter.com/gtvMGQ9cpx — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 27, 2016

I feel like I got a glimpse of humanity’s asshole this weekend. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 27, 2016

Easiest way to process a defiant woman receiving any recognition: https://t.co/uqeFSe5l9r — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 26, 2016

Example! (Cropped because fuck the person who put minutes of his life into making this) pic.twitter.com/zjGExlGoki — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 25, 2016

Watch the video of their exchange below, via YouTube: