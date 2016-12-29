Quantcast

Texas officer arrested in uniform for allegedly having sex with 13-year-old more than 20 times

David Edwards

29 Dec 2016 at 10:04 ET                   
Jesus Gonzalez (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

A Texas law enforcement officer was arrested after he was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter.

According to KENS, the mother found an indecent photo on the girl’s cell phone and discovered that the 13 year old had been texting lewd photos to 42-year-old Jesus Gonzalez at his request.

After the incident was reported to San Antonio police, the girl revealed to investigators that Gonzalez had sex with her more than 20 times between September and mid-December. Gonzalez told the teen that he wanted to marry her, police said.

Gonzalez was reportedly armed and in uniform when he was confronted by San Antonio police this week. He was arrested on suspicion continuous sexual assault of a child.

Police could not confirm where Gonzalez worked as of Thursday morning, but investigators said that he was not a member of the San Antonio Police Department.

As of Wednesday, Gonzalez being held at the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
