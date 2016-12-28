Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

These brothers built a mine-sweeping drone

Popular Science

28 Dec 2016 at 17:33 ET                   
Brothers Massoud and Mahmud Hassani
Brothers Massoud and Mahmud Hassani

To clear land mines without casualties Courtesy of the Hassani brothers Brothers’ Sweeper Brothers Massoud (on the right) and Mahmud (on the left) Hassani test out a Mine Kafon Drone Brothers Massoud and Mahmud Hassani grew up in Kabul, Afghanistan, knowing that one wrong step could end their lives. “When we walked to school, we had…

About the Author
(Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke: TMZ
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+