This geophysicist uses rock-sniffing subs to understand polar magnetic flips
She helped figure out that, during the Jurassic era, Earth’s magnetic field flipped many times. Illustration by Riccardo Vecchio Name Masako Tominaga Age 37 Affiliation Texas A&M University, heads up an applied physics lab for earth sciences Specialty Geology and geophysics, studying magnetic rocks Earth’s magnetic poles have flipped many times over the past 20 million…
