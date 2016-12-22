Quantcast

‘This is insane’: Trump ignites online panic with ‘madman’ tweets about ramping up nuclear weapons

Brad Reed

22 Dec 2016 at 12:39 ET                   
Donald Trump at rally (Screen capture)
Donald Trump at rally (Screen capture)

The combination of Donald Trump, Twitter and nuclear weapons seems to be enough to send chills down some people’s spine.

President-elect Trump on Thursday tweeted out that he wants to “greatly strengthen and expand” America’s nuclear arsenal, on the grounds that it would make the world “come to its senses” on reducing the number of nuclear weapons it produces.

The timing of Trump’s tweet is interesting because it came after Russia said this week that it was looking to strengthen its own nuclear capabilities to be able to penetrate missile defense shields.

Regardless, Trump tweeting about nuclear weapons was enough to set off panic across the internet — some choice reactions to Trump’s tweet follow below.

On a more serious note, nuclear arms expert Joshua Pollack outlines why such a strategy is unlikely to reduce the total number of nuclear weapons in the world:

 

 

