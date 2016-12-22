‘This is insane’: Trump ignites online panic with ‘madman’ tweets about ramping up nuclear weapons

Donald Trump at rally (Screen capture)

The combination of Donald Trump, Twitter and nuclear weapons seems to be enough to send chills down some people’s spine.

President-elect Trump on Thursday tweeted out that he wants to “greatly strengthen and expand” America’s nuclear arsenal, on the grounds that it would make the world “come to its senses” on reducing the number of nuclear weapons it produces.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

The timing of Trump’s tweet is interesting because it came after Russia said this week that it was looking to strengthen its own nuclear capabilities to be able to penetrate missile defense shields.

Regardless, Trump tweeting about nuclear weapons was enough to set off panic across the internet — some choice reactions to Trump’s tweet follow below.

LOL we're all going to die. https://t.co/WyMCXcpI6G — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 22, 2016

The president-elect of the United States is a Heritage Foundation intern. https://t.co/aJswfcaaRx — Matthew Harries (@harries_matthew) December 22, 2016

Trump is on the toilet tweeting about nuclear war https://t.co/qe4ioeVxFo — Slacks (@JaySlacks) December 22, 2016

a nuclear weapon in every home! https://t.co/PH4IqsbLty — The real Jon Brodkin (@jbrodkin) December 22, 2016

Donald Trump is repeating Nixon's Madman theory of nuclear deterrence but with an actual-ass madman in charge. — Eric Brown ★ (@ericbrownzzz) December 22, 2016

Problem: The world needs to come to its senses about nuclear weapons. Trump’s Solution: More nuclear weapons for us! — Holiday Classic (@ryanclassic) December 22, 2016

Looking at that Trump Nuclear Weapon tweet like pic.twitter.com/PyqkxV0LlB — Dange Buckhouse (@DBuckhouse1) December 22, 2016

This makes no sense. It also doesn't make me feel any better that Trump won't start a nuclear war. We're all gonna die. https://t.co/lRWq8kYZEr — Ashley (@Ashley67311506) December 22, 2016

Based on Trump's tweet re: nuclear capability, he must have hired Dr. Strangelove as his adviser on nuclear policy. #trump #drstrangelove pic.twitter.com/ZEklzl1y8W — A Dutiful Dreamer (@ADutifulDreamer) December 22, 2016

this is insane.https://t.co/E0UYBbqhmM — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 22, 2016

On a more serious note, nuclear arms expert Joshua Pollack outlines why such a strategy is unlikely to reduce the total number of nuclear weapons in the world:

You can spend unlimited sums chasing nuclear primacy, but can't catch it. A tweetstorm in six parts: https://t.co/UG7jpwsfG0 — Joshua H. Pollack (@Joshua_Pollack) December 22, 2016

This message implies that other countries – "the world" – have to be the adults when it comes to nuclear restraint. https://t.co/X5gLlYZYKE — Joshua H. Pollack (@Joshua_Pollack) December 22, 2016

But is there any doubt that Russia can keep up with America in nuclear numbers? This is one reason for bilateral arms control: to cap costs. — Joshua H. Pollack (@Joshua_Pollack) December 22, 2016

China, 1964: "Break the Nuclear Monopoly! Eliminate Nuclear Weapons!" https://t.co/RcfSckzWpM — Joshua H. Pollack (@Joshua_Pollack) December 22, 2016