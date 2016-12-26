Trump campaign official who launched racist tirade against Michelle Obama denounced by his own son

Carl Paladino (WGRZ)

How bad do you have to mess up to get publicly denounced by your own son on Christmas Eve?

Carl Paladino, who served as the co-chairman of Donald Trump’s New York campaign, has just answered that question.

The billionaire real estate developer, who got infamously trounced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the 2010 New York gubernatorial elections, got into hot water last week when he said that he wanted Michelle Obama to be “let loose” in Africa so she could live with apes.

The New York Post reports that the company Paladino founded — and is now headed up by his own son — has slammed him publicly for making “disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary” attacks on the Obama family.

“We do not condone the statements made about the President of the United States and his wife,” wrote William Paladino, the CEO of Ellicott Development Company, on the company’s Facebook page. “They were disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary. Carl has not been involved in the day-to-day operations of Ellicott Development Company for many years now, and his comments and statements are his alone.”

The elder Paladino told the Post that he bears no ill will toward his son for publicly denouncing him.

“There is no reason for the company and its 550 employees to suffer from my politic, especially with the hate spewed by the activists who are devoid of any understanding of our history, our government and our constitution,” he said in an email.