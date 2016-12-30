Quantcast

Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for delaying retaliation over US sanctions

Reuters

30 Dec 2016 at 15:06 ET                   
Putin and Trump
Putin and Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised the “delay” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently referring to Putin’s refusal to retaliate for the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russians over their alleged involvement in hacking political groups before the Nov. 8 presidential election.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Repoting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

