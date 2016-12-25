Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Twitter makes merry over RNC’s ‘bonkers’ Christmas greeting welcoming their ‘new King’

David Ferguson

25 Dec 2016 at 13:56 ET                   
Reint-a-Claus (Fritz Liess)
Reint-a-Claus (Fritz Liess)

On Sunday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) tweeted out a Christmas greeting that included a reference to a “new King.”

“Merry Christmas to all!” wrote RNC Chairman Reince Priebus and co-chair Sharon Day, according to TheHill.com. “Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends.”

Twitter users were baffled and a little horrified to see a major political party calling its Republican-elect a “king” before he’s even sworn into office.

The party frantically tried to correct the spin through spokesperson — and newly nominated White House press secretary — Sean Spicer, who said the tweet had nothing to do with Trump.

“Christ is the King in the Christian faith,” Spicer said.

However, as CNN Politics pointed out, “Last year’s Christmas message from Priebus made no reference to a ‘King.'”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Actor Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in 'Game of Thrones' (HBO)
Next on Raw Story >
Our basket of deplorables: The 10 film villains we loved to hate in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+