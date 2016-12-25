Twitter makes merry over RNC’s ‘bonkers’ Christmas greeting welcoming their ‘new King’

Reint-a-Claus (Fritz Liess)

On Sunday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) tweeted out a Christmas greeting that included a reference to a “new King.”

“Merry Christmas to all!” wrote RNC Chairman Reince Priebus and co-chair Sharon Day, according to TheHill.com. “Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends.”

Twitter users were baffled and a little horrified to see a major political party calling its Republican-elect a “king” before he’s even sworn into office.

Republican Party officially endorses a Christian divine right of kings and I do not have enough whisky for this https://t.co/mfd7yO5CzB — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 25, 2016

Dear RNC: We don’t have a “new King.” What the hell is wrong with you people? #TwoPaths #Vigilance — John Weaver (@JWGOP) December 25, 2016

“New King” message is proof GOP can’t even get Christmas right. @Reince needs to read what the revolution was fought against to form USA. — Jay Lawrence (@JayLawrenceJay) December 25, 2016

The @GOP is comparing Trump to Jesus and calls him our “new King” because delusion and terror don’t take a break for Christmas — Like, a smart person (@RyanRosenblatt) December 25, 2016

They’re really embracing the Cheeto Jesus thing. https://t.co/ckgyXdGsPf — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 25, 2016

Guys, calm down. The RNC statement isn’t about Donald Trump. It’s about Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/ckgyXdGsPf — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 25, 2016

Dear RNC: DJT is not our new king. pic.twitter.com/fJkgJe7sPb — Shana Roy (@Literarygrrrl) December 25, 2016

Reince Priebus celebrates Trump as “a new King” you know, just in case you needed more proof Republicanism has gone off the rails pic.twitter.com/7Yf92z0jsC — David Samples  (@NatureGuy101) December 25, 2016

This. Is. Utterly. Bonkers.

"This Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King" https://t.co/zCLqvNTcp2 pic.twitter.com/P1ZKFJWAIF — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) December 25, 2016

Getting hard to keep track of who's drinking whose Kool-Aid. https://t.co/xrepUWmYCj — Alex Parker (@AlexParkerDC) December 25, 2016

The distinction between a president and a king is not trivial https://t.co/8At2sHon1E — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 25, 2016

#GOPChristmasMessage either blasphemy or crowning Trump king of America. Either way disturbing. https://t.co/BtFGTRF4Yf — Jim Gonyea (@JimGonyea) December 25, 2016

The party frantically tried to correct the spin through spokesperson — and newly nominated White House press secretary — Sean Spicer, who said the tweet had nothing to do with Trump.

“Christ is the King in the Christian faith,” Spicer said.

However, as CNN Politics pointed out, “Last year’s Christmas message from Priebus made no reference to a ‘King.'”