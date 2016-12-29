WATCH: Coach humiliates reporter asking if football team came to Orange Bowl to ‘see some bikinis’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at a press conference in Miami (screen grab)

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh threw some serious shade at a reporter who wanted to know if his team was going to make time to “see some bikinis” while preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

At the conclusion of a press conference in Miami on Thursday, the reporter asked what SB Nation called “one of the weirder lines of questioning you’ll ever see.”

“I want to get your thoughts on this because you have mentioned that the fun is in the football work and the team unity with the guys being down here with the practicing and everything, but your players are a little disappointed they haven’t seen any bikinis,” the reporter said. “I’d like to get your thoughts on that.”

“I don’t have any thoughts on that,” Harbaugh replied, appearing slightly annoyed.

The reporter, who is a woman, pressed the coach: “They would like to see some bikinis before they leave.”

“I don’t know about that,” Harbaugh insisted. “I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“The beach, the bikinis,” the reporter pushed.

Yeah. I don’t know anything about that,” the coach repeated curtly.

“Not on the itinerary?” the journalist asked again.

“Don’t know what you’re talking about,” Harbaugh said.

Watch the video below beginning at the 12 minute mark.