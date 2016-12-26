‘We don’t support Satanic Jews’: Trump’s neo-Nazi fans freak after he posts a ‘Happy Hanukkah’ tweet

President-elect Donald Trump decided to throw a bone to people who care about religious diversity in the United States by wishing Jewish people a “Happy Hanukkah” this week — and his neo-Nazi fans are not happy about it.

Shortly after Trump posted an innocuous “Happy Hanukkah” tweet on Monday, his feed was clogged with angry white nationalists who were upset that Trump was signaling support for “Satanic Jews.”

@realDonaldTrump You better be fucking kidding me! I voted for you and you saidyou were a "good christians" and we dont support satanic jews — Frank Salazar (@Frankie92th) December 24, 2016

Other white nationalists predictably brought up conspiracy theories about Jews supporting a “genocide” against white people, and begged Trump to reconsider reaching out to them.

.@realDonaldTrump Stop supporting Israel, President Trump, they are pushing #WhiteGenocide . Do not assist them in wiping out our race pic.twitter.com/Dy6IElugJV — Pat Buchanan Fan (@shoahnuffrises) December 25, 2016

Some other reactions from unhappy anti-Semitic Trump fans follow below.

@realDonaldTrump Did you move to Israel already? Or only forgot to wish Merry Christmas? — Espinaca (@Espinakka) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Wtf I hate trump now — Skipper Blue (@sb_alt) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump oye oye oye ! Nothing to do Jewish holidays…ok ? — Patrick_Martin (@Citoyen1963) December 25, 2016