‘We don’t support Satanic Jews’: Trump’s neo-Nazi fans freak after he posts a ‘Happy Hanukkah’ tweet

Brad Reed

26 Dec 2016 at 13:18 ET                   
nazisalute_1-Edit-2-6

President-elect Donald Trump decided to throw a bone to people who care about religious diversity in the United States by wishing Jewish people a “Happy Hanukkah” this week — and his neo-Nazi fans are not happy about it.

Shortly after Trump posted an innocuous “Happy Hanukkah” tweet on Monday, his feed was clogged with angry white nationalists who were upset that Trump was signaling support for “Satanic Jews.”

Other white nationalists predictably brought up conspiracy theories about Jews supporting a “genocide” against white people, and begged Trump to reconsider reaching out to them.

Some other reactions from unhappy anti-Semitic Trump fans follow below.

 

