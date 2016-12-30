Quantcast

‘What a dangerous doofus’: Internet slams Trump for love-tweeting Putin

Elizabeth Preza

30 Dec 2016 at 15:42 ET                   
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Wikimedia Commons)
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Wikimedia Commons)

Donald Trump on Friday had a predictable reaction to Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he will not retaliate against the United States for ejecting Russian diplomats, calling the President of the Russian Federation “very smart.”

Trump not only tweeted his praise of Putin, but he also pinned the tweet to his profile, meaning it’s the first thing people will see when they visit the president-elect’s Twitter feed. Notably, the Russian Embassy also retweeted Trump’s reverence for a foreign adversary.

The reaction on social media was swift and dumbfounded, with many expressing outrage over the incoming president siding with a foreign country over the nation’s current president.

 

 

 

