‘What a dangerous doofus’: Internet slams Trump for love-tweeting Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Wikimedia Commons)

Donald Trump on Friday had a predictable reaction to Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he will not retaliate against the United States for ejecting Russian diplomats, calling the President of the Russian Federation “very smart.”

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Trump not only tweeted his praise of Putin, but he also pinned the tweet to his profile, meaning it’s the first thing people will see when they visit the president-elect’s Twitter feed. Notably, the Russian Embassy also retweeted Trump’s reverence for a foreign adversary.

Not only is a (Republican) President-elect siding with Russia over his own country – he made it his pinned tweet! (－‸ლ)#MRGA https://t.co/FYjb8CnWPo — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 30, 2016

The reaction on social media was swift and dumbfounded, with many expressing outrage over the incoming president siding with a foreign country over the nation’s current president.

US imposes sanctions on Russia based US intelligence; Trump sides with Putin over country. Beyond chilling. https://t.co/Nlj0ieIjNL — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) December 30, 2016

tried to tweet something funny but Putin poisons/murders political opponents & journalists who tell the truth. nothing funny bout that shit. https://t.co/BaVnLyCOs3 — mauriice (@tallmaurice) December 30, 2016

Thanks, everyone who voted so this guy could be in a position of power to side w/ RUSSIA over the United States of America.#ButTheEmails… https://t.co/8zUZiuQbYw — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 30, 2016

What a deal for Putin. Yeah, you lose 35 agents and a couple compounds in the U.S. But you get this in 3 weeks. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) December 30, 2016

I’m worried when 2017 starts I’ll keep forgetting to write “United States of Russia” on my checks. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) December 30, 2016

Sucking up to the boss, I see. https://t.co/rWvrSkOcBj — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 30, 2016

The U.S. president-elect aligns himself with the president of Russia and against the current American president: https://t.co/VQtUlAHBUJ — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) December 30, 2016

The merger is nearly complete. https://t.co/4o8SriksDz — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) December 30, 2016

Imagine if a Dem sided with Russia against a sitting Repub. president. It would cause an explosion. What a dangerous doofus this guy is. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) December 30, 2016

GOP is now the Party of Putin https://t.co/nX2Q4XTnk9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 30, 2016

Your future President just sided with Russia against the government. Now who’s Anti-American? Idiots. — Bassey (@Basseyworld) December 30, 2016