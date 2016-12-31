White nationalist leader reveals 5 of his most horrifying hopes for America

White Nationalist thought leader Jarod Taylor (The Young Turks/Screenshot)

You may remember white nationalist leader Jared Taylor from Hillary Clinton’s infamous campaign ad linking Donald Trump to the fringe movement. You may also remember him from a citation in South Carolina church mass murderer Dylann Roof’s manifesto.

“In his personal bearing and tone, Jared Taylor projects himself as a courtly presenter of ideas that most would describe as crudely white supremacist — a kind of modern-day version of the refined but racist colonialist of old,” the Southern Poverty Law Center explained in their bio of the founder of the New Century Foundation.

Jared Taylor spoke with the Young Turk’s Eric Byler at a recent conference hosted by the National Policy Institute.

Here are 5 of the most disgusting moments:

1. Taylor explained that he wants to put a hold on U.S. immigration for possibly 50 years… sort of…

“Put a hold on all immigration for the next 5, 10, maybe 50 years,” Taylor proposed. “Let the country reestablish itself as a nation and at the same time, we could give a preference to Europeans.”

2. He then backtracked by revealing he just wants the U.S. to give preferential treatment to immigrants of European descent.

“There are about 200,000 people who leave the country every year, if those were replaced by 200,000 people, some from South Africa, for example, south African whites, that would help us reach a new equilibrium in terms of what the nation should be about,” he added.

3. He appeared disgusted with equal representation across the board.

“Diversity is a terrible weakness to the United States,” Taylor told Byler. “Diversity means that we still have race riots. Diversity means that every attempt to distribute resources is a shoving game,” he concluded.

“Have the Hispanics got enough? Have the blacks got enough have the Asians got enough? Whether it’s from the Harvard entering class to the nominations for the Oscars,” he answered, agitated.

4. He claimed that overpopulation is a relatively new discussion in America (it’s not).

“In 1945, the United States had 125 million people. Nobody thought the country was overpopulated. Now we have 325 [million]. Where do we stop?” he asked.

Jared Taylor might want to check out this New York Times Op-Ed written at the start of the Second Industrial Revolution in 1870.

“One would imagine that our country had begun to feel the pressure of overpopulation, so careless have we become regarding the preservation of human life,” reads the first sentence.

5. He revealed when he believes America was “great”

“Until 1965, the United States had an immigration policy that was clearly designed to keep the country majority white. There was nothing wrong with that,” Taylor told Byler, referencing the Hart–Celler Act.

The white nationalist also believes that if someone had told [the signers] that, in 70 years, white Americans would become the minority, “no one would have voted for that law.”

Watch: