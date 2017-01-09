‘A new low for humankind’: Russian government uses racist trolls’ Pepe meme in official tweet

Trump as Pepe the Frog

Many white nationalists see Vladimir Putin as a heralded savior of the white race — and now it seems Putin’s government is reciprocating those warm feelings by employing white nationalists’ favorite memes.

In a tweet sent out by the Russian embassy in the U.K. on Monday, Russia’s government called out British papers for encouraging Prime Minister Theresa May to stop President-elect Donald Trump from getting too cozy with Putin — and then it posted a picture of Pepe the Frog to back up its point.

In today’s papers: pundits call on @Theresa_May to disrupt possible Russia-US thaw. No trust in Britain's best friend and ally? pic.twitter.com/4TNf9x8PCh — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 9, 2017

Pepe the Frog was originally a character from a comic strip that first appeared in a 2005 edition of Matt Furie’s Boy’s Club comic strip. Over the past year, however, the character has been appropriated by racist trolls on the web as a symbol for the rise of white nationalism. In fact, Pepe became such a notorious neo-Nazi meme in 2016 that the Anti-Defamation League added it to its database of hate symbols.

Twitter users reacted with horror to the Russian government’s decision to send out a dog whistle to Trump’s white nationalist fans, with one user calling the tweet “a new low for humankind.”

Check out some choice responses below.

@RussianEmbassy @theresa_may This tweet is a new low for humankind. — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) January 9, 2017

It seems @RussianEmbassy has got a 14 year old running their social media account. https://t.co/VSje74TgIc — Graham Cluley (@gcluley) January 9, 2017

@RussianEmbassy Nice of you to embrace Hitler. How many Russians did he kill? — Bruins73 (@Bruins1973) January 9, 2017

.@RussianEmbassy Russia – Who needs to eat, when you got dank memes? pic.twitter.com/h5MCVa94su — André Frisk (@Andrefrisk) January 9, 2017

And of course, some white nationalists immediately heard Russia’s dog whistle and decided to thank them in return.