Alleged Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter planned attack in advance, says FBI
The alleged gunman in the Fort Lauderdale airport fatal shooting went to Florida specifically to launch the attack that killed five and seriously wounded six, FBI officials said Saturday. After spending hours interrogating the suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, investigators believe he went to Florida with a plan to carry out the attack, which FBI officials said…
