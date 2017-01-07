Alleged Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter planned attack in advance, says FBI

Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage leaving several people dead and wounding others at a Florida airport had a history of mental health problems -- some of which followed his military service in Iraq -- and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

