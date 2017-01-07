Quantcast

Alleged Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter planned attack in advance, says FBI

NJ.com

07 Jan 2017 at 16:27 ET                   
Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage leaving several people dead and wounding others at a Florida airport had a history of mental health problems -- some of which followed his military service in Iraq -- and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Esteban Santiago, 26, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is transported to the Broward County Main Jail by authorities, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage leaving several people dead and wounding others at a Florida airport had a history of mental health problems -- some of which followed his military service in Iraq -- and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

The alleged gunman in the Fort Lauderdale airport fatal shooting went to Florida specifically to launch the attack that killed five and seriously wounded six, FBI officials said Saturday. After spending hours interrogating the suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, investigators believe he went to Florida with a plan to carry out the attack, which FBI officials said…

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Manus x Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala (Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)
