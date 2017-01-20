Quantcast

‘As usual, it’s all about him’: Internet can’t resist mocking Trump’s first dance to ‘My Way’

Sarah K. Burris

20 Jan 2017 at 22:01 ET                   
Donald and Melania Trump's first dance: (Photo: Screen capture)
The First Family took part in their first dance at their first inaugural ball Thursday evening. Amid praise for the fashion the women chose, came sharp and comical insults and mockery for the president-elect.

Donald Trump told the crowd that many people doubted that he would win in November and that he proved them all wrong. He also mentioned that many people who slammed him over the last few years were happily praising him today and that he enjoyed it.

The Trumps danced to the song “My Way,” which, as one person noted, begins with the phrase, “and now the end is near.” Trump had a difficult time trying to find someone to sing the song. The committee reached out to Nancy Sinatra and to Paul Anka about using the song. Sinatra gleefully reminded the world of the important first phrase in the song. Paul Anka declined to sing because of family concerns.

Here are the hilarious slams from the internet:

