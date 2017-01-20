‘As usual, it’s all about him’: Internet can’t resist mocking Trump’s first dance to ‘My Way’

Donald and Melania Trump's first dance: (Photo: Screen capture)

The First Family took part in their first dance at their first inaugural ball Thursday evening. Amid praise for the fashion the women chose, came sharp and comical insults and mockery for the president-elect.

Donald Trump told the crowd that many people doubted that he would win in November and that he proved them all wrong. He also mentioned that many people who slammed him over the last few years were happily praising him today and that he enjoyed it.

The Trumps danced to the song “My Way,” which, as one person noted, begins with the phrase, “and now the end is near.” Trump had a difficult time trying to find someone to sing the song. The committee reached out to Nancy Sinatra and to Paul Anka about using the song. Sinatra gleefully reminded the world of the important first phrase in the song. Paul Anka declined to sing because of family concerns.

Here are the hilarious slams from the internet:

“Please stop breathing on my ear, Donald” pic.twitter.com/WHQxU0F6V6 — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) January 21, 2017

When "My Way" is being played in karaoke here in the Philippines, someone's bound to get hurt. #JustSaying #InagurationDay https://t.co/h1v4HxtBdS — Lyn Wilson (@danleene) January 21, 2017

Having trouble believing that Sinatra's idea of "My Way" and Trump's idea are even remotely similar — Madeline Alagia (@madeline_alagia) January 21, 2017

i was expecting "my way" by fetty wap LMAO https://t.co/GmzSvQvOAN — crank (@blmgilly) January 21, 2017

Watched the dance to “My Way” and kept hearing the “chewing up and spitting out” line — Lisa McMann (@lisa_mcmann) January 21, 2017

'My Way' is of course the song of a man on his deathbed. — John Brownlow (@JohnBrownlow) January 21, 2017

@ABC Is it just me? Or were the first dance words really, "And now the end is near, ?" Is that prophetic? Lol. (To I Did It My Way.) — Lynnette Perry (@Crone369) January 21, 2017