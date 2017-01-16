Bruce Springsteen cover band cancels plans to play at Trump inauguration gala

The B Street Band (Facebook.com)

The list of musicians who are performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities just got even smaller.

The B Street Band, a highly regarded Bruce Springsteen cover band, has announced that it will not perform at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala in New Jersey.

“With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala,” the band said in a statement cited by Backstreets. “Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band.”

The B Street Band performed at President Obama’s inaugural celebrations in 2009 and 2013, and were asked to perform at the 2017 ceremony before they knew who the new president would be.

The band members said that they would back out of performing at Trump’s inauguration if the Boss asked them to, and it seems Springsteen wasn’t comfortable with them playing his music at anything related to celebrating Trump’s electoral victory.

The band has insisted that it’s not at all political, although it says it’s received a torrent of negative feedback after news broke that it would play at the inauguration.