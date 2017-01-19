Quantcast

BUSTED: GOP legislative aide fired for running fake news site that hyped bogus ‘voter fraud’ stories

Brad Reed

19 Jan 2017 at 07:10 ET                   
Hacker using laptop (Shutterstock.com)

A Republican legislative aide in Maryland has been fired after it was revealed that he ran a fake news website that hyped false stories about voter fraud.

The Washington Post reports that Maryland Del. David E. Vogt III immediately fired legislative aide Cameron Harris after learning that he created an article at the website Christian­TimesNewspaper.com that purportedly revealed that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was committing massive voter fraud in Ohio.

“I was shocked to hear that he could do such a thing,” Vogt said after Harris’s dismissal. “He seemed like a bright young man that was interested in getting involved in politics.”

Harris’s article fabricated claims that election officials had discovered tens of thousands of “fraudulent Clinton votes” being stored in an Ohio warehouse. As the New York Times reported earlier this week, that article was shared on Facebook more than 6 million times, despite the fact that it had no basis in reality.

