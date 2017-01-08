Quantcast

Busted: Netanyahu caught on tape offering to cripple paper’s competitor for favorable coverage

David Edwards

08 Jan 2017 at 09:15 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on December 27, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been caught on tape negotiating to limit the circulation of the country’s largest newspaper in exchange for favorable coverage from its top competitor.

Haaretz reported that the tape is the centerpiece of a corruption investigation called Case 2000.

The tape is said to have captured Netanyahu negotiating with Yedioth Ahronoth owner Noni Mozes. Netanyahu allegedly offered to suppress the circulation of Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu paper owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, if Mozes agreed to help the prime minister get reelected.

The Yedioth Ahronoth’s advertising revenue has reportedly taken a hit in recent years due to the popularity of Israel Hayom, which is free.

Netanyahu was questioned by investigators last week is a different case over gifts he received.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
