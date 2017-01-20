California unveils sweeping plan to combat climate change
California environmental officials released an ambitious plan on Friday that seeks to cut the state’s output of heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
The California Air Resources Board proposal includes an extension of the state’s controversial carbon cap-and-trade program, which sets limits on total emissions, and includes a 20 percent cut to greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s oil refineries.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese)
