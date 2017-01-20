Quantcast

California unveils sweeping plan to combat climate change

Reuters

20 Jan 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Baked Earth( Shutterstock)

California environmental officials released an ambitious plan on Friday that seeks to cut the state’s output of heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The California Air Resources Board proposal includes an extension of the state’s controversial carbon cap-and-trade program, which sets limits on total emissions, and includes a 20 percent cut to greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s oil refineries.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese)

