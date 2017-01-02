Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Call in the National Guard’: Greta Van Susteren calls for military lockdown of Chicago inner city

David Edwards

02 Jan 2017 at 09:57 ET                   
Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (ABC News/ screen grab)
Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (ABC News/ screen grab)

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren suggested on Monday that the military should take over policing in Chicago.

“762 homicides in Chicago?” Van Susteren, who is reportedly in talks with MSNBC, wrote in a message on Twitter. “It is time to call in the National Guard to protect the law abiding citizens? Any other idea?”

The idea made a few of the ex-anchor’s followers uncomfortable.

But the majority of Van Susteren’s fans applauded the idea.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Alisyn Camerota and Sean Spicer (Photo: screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
CNN host speechless after Trump spokesman admits they have no response to possible Russian hacking
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+