‘Call in the National Guard’: Greta Van Susteren calls for military lockdown of Chicago inner city

Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (ABC News/ screen grab)

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren suggested on Monday that the military should take over policing in Chicago.

“762 homicides in Chicago?” Van Susteren, who is reportedly in talks with MSNBC, wrote in a message on Twitter. “It is time to call in the National Guard to protect the law abiding citizens? Any other idea?”

762 homicides in Chicago? It is time to call in the National Guard to protect the law abiding citizens? Any other idea? — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 2, 2017

The idea made a few of the ex-anchor’s followers uncomfortable.

@greta Please do not mention military law enforcement. That's far too close to martial law for my comfort. — Manga-Cat

@greta so, you want the National Guard to patrol the black inner cities? — Kelvin morris (@kelvin_morris) January 2, 2017

But the majority of Van Susteren’s fans applauded the idea.

@greta YES! Living in Chicago is living in a war zone. Nat'l Guard, stat! — Andrea Nolan (@alnb_0719) January 2, 2017

@greta It absolutely sure is Greta. America First & Always ! — zeno nichols (@zeegee64) January 2, 2017

@greta military checkpoints in afflicted areas. People carry ID cards with police record presented at checkpoints. — Janet Nadler (@NadlerJanet) January 2, 2017

@greta dismantle black lives matter they are clearly only making things worse — American Man (@AmericanMan019) January 2, 2017