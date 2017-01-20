Chaffetz thanks Clinton for her service while promising the email ‘investigation continues’

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), who heads the House Oversight Committee, thanked former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for her service Friday while simultaneously pledging, “the investigation continues.”

“The investigation,” of course, refers to Clinton’s use of a private email server, which the FBI probed last year. In July 2016, director James Comey announced no recommendation in the Clinton email investigation, arguing “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

Chaffetz’s call for a continued investigation comes despite Trump’s flip flop on the issue in the days following the election. Then-candidate Trump dubiously promised to appoint a special prosecutor to review the case, even leading chants of “lock her up!” throughout the campaign. Once elected, he reneged on his pledge; spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway told reporters he “doesn’t wish to pursue” charges against the former Secretary of State.

During the Congressional Luncheon Friday, Trump asked Clinton to stand, thanking his former rival for her service. “There’s nothing more I can say, because I have a lot of respect for those two people,” Trump said about Hillary and former President Bill Clinton.

But Chaffetz, who also thanked Clinton for her service Friday, also expressed gratitude that she’s not the new president.

“So pleased she is not the President,” he wrote. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”

Read the post below, via Instagram: