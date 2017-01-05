Charles Blow nails down what happens when we don’t have health care: ‘People literally die’

Charles Blow (Photo: Screen capture)

New York Times columnist and commentator Charles Blow revealed the harsh reality that occurs when Congress cuts the Affordable Care Act and guts Planned Parenthood: People will die.

CNN host Don Lemon cited those major cuts and asked if defunding Obamacare could kill the bill. Blow said that the GOP doesn’t have a bill so it might be about killing the repeal.

“One thing that’s important is lack of health care is a slow creeping death,” Blow explained. It “relates to Planned Parenthood and also the killing of the Affordable Care Act. You won’t necessarily see people dying left and right in the street but eventually they die because you don’t have health care. It’s preventive care that keeps you alive. Treatment of people that have diseases that are — or situations that are considered to be preexisting conditions. People literally die. And what we’re going to see is people die. That is a real thing, That is not about partisanship, that’s a real thing. And women in particular get services from Planned Parenthood that are not about abortions.”

Blow also noted that armchair activism isn’t enough in combatting these cut and gut policies from moving through Congress. People must take tangible action and get things done.

“I learned in Sunday school a long time ago as little boy — they used to say ‘faith without works is dead,'” Blow said. “I also believe resistance without action is dead, you have to do something, can’t just be posting online, tweeting people… you have to donate your time and money.”

See his full take below:

