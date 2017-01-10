Charleston killer Dylann Roof sentenced to death

Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof, who was convicted last month of murdering nine black congregants at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, has been sentenced to death.

Roof, who was convicted last year on 33 federal counts for his role in massacring congregants at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, had represented himself in the sentencing portion of his trial.

“From what I’ve been told, I have a right to ask for forgiveness on my sentence, but I’m not sure what good that will do anyway,” Roof said. “But what I do know is that only one of you has to disagree with the other jurors.”

The 22-year-old Roof told a jury earlier this week that he “had to” commit mass murder against the church, and he didn’t feel any differently about it now than he did back in June 2015, when he brought a handgun into the church and opened fire on the congregation.

Roof told FBI investigators after his arrest that he had to kill the worshipers, but he told jurors “obviously that’s not really true.”

“I didn’t have to do it. I didn’t have to do anything,” he said. “What I meant when I said that was that I felt that I had to do it, and I still do feel like I had to do it.”

Roof denied that he was filled with hatred.

“Anyone, including the prosecution, who thinks that I’m filled with hatred has no idea what real hate is,” Roof said. “They don’t know anything about me. They don’t know what real hatred looks like. They think they do, but they don’t really.”