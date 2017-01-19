Chicago bar hosting ’Trump-Free Friday’ will donate drink sales to Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood protesters (Shutterstock, Rena Schild)

A Chicago bar and restaurant will hold a “Trump-Free Zone” during Friday’s inauguration of the president-elect so city residents can avoid the peaceful transition of power to the Trump regime over a few drinks, DNAInfo reports.

If drinking through the inauguration wasn’t enough of a draw for Chicagoans, the bar added that it would donate a percentage of drink sale revenues to Planned Parenthood.

In a post on Facebook, Hopleaf Bar wrote, “This Friday may be an occasion where you’ll want to take a drink or two. With No TVs & No Screens, Hopleaf is a Trump-Free Zone. On Inauguration Day we’ll be donating 10% of the day’s drink sale revenues to Planned Parenthood.”

Residents of Chicago have planned a series of rallies and protests across the city on Friday, including outside the Chicago Trump Tower. Another group is holding an all-day strike calling for walk-outs from work and school, and no shopping.

The Chicago Teachers Union held a protest on Thursday morning in opposition to Trump’s Secretary of Education pick. They will also join Saturday’s women’s march, being held in association with the women’s march in Washington, D.C.