Chris Christie: My wife refused to move to DC which is why I couldn’t take Trump administration job

NJ.com

18 Jan 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Chris Christie and Mary Pat Christie (Youtube)
Chris Christie and Mary Pat Christie (Youtube)

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday disclosed that first lady Mary Pat Christie had refused to move with the governor to Washington D.C. should he take a job in the Trump cabinet, and that this informed the governor’s decision to turn down several cabinet-level slots. “He didn’t offer me a job that I thought was…

Hedge fund billionaire and Army Secretary nominee Vincent Viola (Facebook.com)
