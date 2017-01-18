Chris Christie: My wife refused to move to DC which is why I couldn’t take Trump administration job
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday disclosed that first lady Mary Pat Christie had refused to move with the governor to Washington D.C. should he take a job in the Trump cabinet, and that this informed the governor’s decision to turn down several cabinet-level slots. “He didn’t offer me a job that I thought was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion