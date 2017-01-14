Conservative’s criticism of John Lewis backfires after CNN host points out Trump’s birther lies

Ben Ferguson (right) and Poppy Harlow (middle) on CNN (Screencapture)

CNN conservative political commentator and radio host Ben Ferguson criticized Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday afternoon for describing Donald Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

Ferguson said it was “unprecedented” for Lewis to say “I don’t believe Donald Trump is a legitimate president.”

“I can’t imagine the fallout, the backfire that you would have if a Republican ever implied that about Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or JFK or anyone else for that matter,” he continued.

“Ben, Ben, Ben, that’s exactly what many Republicans did,” CNN host Poppy Harlow interrupted, “including the president-elect for years questioning the legitimacy of the first black president.”

Trump was a vocal supporter of the so-called “birther” conspiracy theorists, who believed without evidence that President Barack Obama used a forged birth certificate and was not really a citizen of the United States.

“The president-elect did that to the sitting president for years,” Harlow noted.

Watch video below: