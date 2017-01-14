Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Conservative’s criticism of John Lewis backfires after CNN host points out Trump’s birther lies

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 18:20 ET                   
Ben Ferguson (right) and Poppy Harlow (middle) on CNN (Screencapture)
Ben Ferguson (right) and Poppy Harlow (middle) on CNN (Screencapture)

CNN conservative political commentator and radio host Ben Ferguson criticized Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday afternoon for describing Donald Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

Ferguson said it was “unprecedented” for Lewis to say “I don’t believe Donald Trump is a legitimate president.”

“I can’t imagine the fallout, the backfire that you would have if a Republican ever implied that about Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or JFK or anyone else for that matter,” he continued.

“Ben, Ben, Ben, that’s exactly what many Republicans did,” CNN host Poppy Harlow interrupted, “including the president-elect for years questioning the legitimacy of the first black president.”

Trump was a vocal supporter of the so-called “birther” conspiracy theorists, who believed without evidence that President Barack Obama used a forged birth certificate and was not really a citizen of the United States.

“The president-elect did that to the sitting president for years,” Harlow noted.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Next on Raw Story >
Israeli spies: Trump ‘golden showers’ dossier only one of many troubling reports being investigated
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+