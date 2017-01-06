Cuba military parade bizarrely takes aim at Obama, who made overtures to nation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In a particularly absurd display of military might and tropical folklore, Raul Castro presided over a military parade in Havana on Monday to honor his dead brother and mark the 58th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. But instead of railing against the Republican winner of the U.S. presidential election, who has already taunted and threatened the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion