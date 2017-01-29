Quantcast

WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour drops the mic in stunning SAG Awards speech criticizing Trump era

David Ferguson

29 Jan 2017 at 22:35 ET                   
Actor David Harbour and the cast of Stranger Things (Screencap)

Actor David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things ‘ just dropped the mic and brought down the house at the Screen Actors Guild Awards:

“We 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts …and those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss against the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will — as per Jim Hopper — punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy…”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
