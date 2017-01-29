WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour drops the mic in stunning SAG Awards speech criticizing Trump era
Actor David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things ‘ just dropped the mic and brought down the house at the Screen Actors Guild Awards:
“We 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts …and those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss against the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will — as per Jim Hopper — punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy…”
Watch the video, embedded below:
