‘Era of epic corruption’: Internet eviscerates House Republicans for killing ethics committee

Sarah K. Burris

03 Jan 2017 at 09:12 ET                   
House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp,” House Republicans have essentially neutered the ethics watchdog in Congress.

Even Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi mocked the hypocrisy of the GOP. “Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) was furious when appearing Tuesday morning on “New Day,” asking, “I mean, is there any American out there who thinks Congress is too ethical?”

Under the new rules, the investigatory committee would be prevented from getting tips from whistleblowers, they will be required to stop investigations upon request, henceforth, they cannot release anything to the public and won’t be able to refer anything to the police.

Elections have consequences.

It was enough for the internet to blow-up with mockery and angry accusations. Here are a few:

