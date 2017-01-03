‘Era of epic corruption’: Internet eviscerates House Republicans for killing ethics committee

House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp,” House Republicans have essentially neutered the ethics watchdog in Congress.

Even Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi mocked the hypocrisy of the GOP. “Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) was furious when appearing Tuesday morning on “New Day,” asking, “I mean, is there any American out there who thinks Congress is too ethical?”

Under the new rules, the investigatory committee would be prevented from getting tips from whistleblowers, they will be required to stop investigations upon request, henceforth, they cannot release anything to the public and won’t be able to refer anything to the police.

Elections have consequences.

It was enough for the internet to blow-up with mockery and angry accusations. Here are a few:

can't wait for House Republicans to pass the great It's OK For Trump To Fuck His Daughter Act of 2017 — (((Jeff Tiedrich))) (@jefftiedrich) January 3, 2017

GOP all of 2016: WE HAVE TO DEFEAT CROOKED HILLARY AND STOP THE CORRUPTION IN DC! GOP first act of 2017: Gets rid of ethics committee. pic.twitter.com/4vY77YYjus — Travon Free (@Travon) January 3, 2017

My very favorite part of this is the GOP framing it as a victory for "due process." https://t.co/PUwdGTNUEP — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) January 3, 2017

Beginning to suspect that the GOP isn't actually interested in ethical reforms and returning economic security to workers. Will update. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 3, 2017

@danpfeiffer downton Abby outfits for all R house members I guess. — Lauren Marinaro (@lauren_marinaro) January 3, 2017

"House Republicans" Now the wealthy corporation/planatation owners can figure out how to enslave us all regardless of race #noethics — sheri dinguss (@DingussSheri) January 3, 2017

This is like a bank manager knowing his brother is going to rob the bank so he fires the security guard. @HouseGOP #GOP have #NoEthics pic.twitter.com/p81qdRcWTW — Theo Marshall (@ImTheoMarshall) January 3, 2017

Let me guess: it was a burden on the job creators. https://t.co/RIKLScLHhc — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) January 3, 2017

There's a silver lining to Republicans getting rid of ethics committees. It will make them easier to beat when there are scandals. — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 3, 2017

They just want a government so small that it can't catch them ripping off the taxpayers. https://t.co/JRBUPIMfWd — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 3, 2017

Anyone done story yet abt how 3 of last 4 GOP Speakers have gone up in legal/ethical flames? cc @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/INgwyFbbED — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 3, 2017

how to be the most corrupt Congress ever? Start early like the 115th Congress as House Republicans show their contempt for the U.S. — Scott Springer (@scott_springer) January 3, 2017

In a Closed Door Meeting last Nite,The House Republicans,Rolled Back

“The Independent Ethics Office”.

Now Congress Will…“Police Its Self”👏🏻 — Cher (@cher) January 3, 2017

I know, when I heard "drain the swamp" 1st thing I thought of was making it harder 2 expose congressional wrongdoing https://t.co/FgR8XjRR3D — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 3, 2017

House republicans 115th congress have sold their soul and country for power. What happened to patriotism? What happened to country first? — LIBRA (@Santuitis) January 3, 2017

So much for doing this quietly. House GOP vote to gut ethics office just made front page of @nytimes. https://t.co/4d2tz35361 — Finding God in a Dog (@maxomai) January 3, 2017

Office of Congressional Ethics gutted with secret vote – How can House Republicans claim they want #transparency & #ethics ? — myentriri (@myentriri) January 3, 2017

https://t.co/wIOndTi1H5 Today's reminder that "drain the swamp" is eliminationist rhetoric against liberals, and not about corruption. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 3, 2017

How do the #representatives justify their decision to cut ties with responsibility? "We felt like it lol"#disgraceful #GOP #NoEthics — JamesPC (@Libraryboy22) January 3, 2017

As I said, we are entering an era of epic corruption. https://t.co/nXMSyOiYfR — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 3, 2017

And Carter had to sell the peanut farm to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest? #noethics https://t.co/elLpOHhCRp — Melissa Megehee (@melmegehee) January 3, 2017

Phone numbers for (preliminary list of) House GOP members who voted to gut Office of Congressional Ethics: pic.twitter.com/u3VlNhRAmQ — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 3, 2017