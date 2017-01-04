Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Every kiss begins with roofies’: Host of unofficial Trump TV promoted rape and sexual violence

Elizabeth Preza

04 Jan 2017 at 16:43 ET                   
Joe Biggs (Screengrab)
Joe Biggs (Screengrab)

The pro-Donald Trump network Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), which operates as “the unofficial version of Trump TV,” hired a former Alex Jones’ InfoWars reporter who encouraged date rape and assault, Media Matters for America reports.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Joe Biggs announced he’d filming a gun advocacy show for Right Side Broadcasting,” boasting “it will cover all things 2A [Second Amendment].”

“Great new things to come in the future… Stay tuned!” RSBN tweeted in response.

As MMfA reports, Biggs frequently post tweets encouraging sexual violence and rape:

He also suggested followers “punch a tranny” and threatened to “punch some bitches in the face real soon.”

Biggs, a freelance reporter for Alex Jones’ InfoWars, also helped push the site’s conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation designed to inspire more gun control legislation, MMfA reports.

“SWAT team was already geared up,” Biggs said in an interview with Jones. “The SWAT team was already geared up and there within seconds. They were geared up and ready within seconds. They knew that this was going to happen.”

He’s also pushed the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy.

With Trump winning the White House, RBSN is poised to take over as the network of Trump TV. The website already live-streams most Trump events and even set up a camera in the Trump Tower lobby to record the transition. In a statement last month, RBSN said they will also receive White House press briefings.

“Anything that Trump does live we will be there,” Right Side Broadcasting Network host Joe Seales told his viewers in a December address. “We will be there at the inauguration, we will be in the White House, we will be at the press briefings. I promise you that. You can count on Right Side Broadcasting.”

About the Author
C-Span screengrab
Next on Raw Story >
Bernie Sanders just trolled Trump from the Senate floor — with one of his own tweets
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+