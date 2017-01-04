‘Every kiss begins with roofies’: Host of unofficial Trump TV promoted rape and sexual violence

Joe Biggs (Screengrab)

The pro-Donald Trump network Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), which operates as “the unofficial version of Trump TV,” hired a former Alex Jones’ InfoWars reporter who encouraged date rape and assault, Media Matters for America reports.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Joe Biggs announced he’d filming a gun advocacy show for Right Side Broadcasting,” boasting “it will cover all things 2A [Second Amendment].”

“Great new things to come in the future… Stay tuned!” RSBN tweeted in response.

As MMfA reports, Biggs frequently post tweets encouraging sexual violence and rape:

Hey girl. If you don’t see a sandwich in my hand. Then put my dick in your

Mouth or I’ll put it in your ass and lube it with tobasco. Slut — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) July 21, 2012

@RXCYCLIST I like to reason with her (reason=chloroform) and then just drink a lot of beer and release — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) March 6, 2012

Every kiss begins with…. Roofies — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) August 15, 2012

this one time at band camp i slipped a bitch roofies and convinced her my dick was a dick and not a flute — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) August 15, 2012

I love to play hide and seek with my blind neighbor. It never gets old. I just put my dick in front of her face. She never learns — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) July 26, 2012

He also suggested followers “punch a tranny” and threatened to “punch some bitches in the face real soon.”

I she has a deep voice she’s probably a tranny…..an trannys eat kittens, and that’s just not cool man. Punch a tranny save a pussy — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) July 21, 2012

I’m gonna punch some bitches in the face real soon. But first I have to jerk off. You fucking fags — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) July 22, 2012

Biggs, a freelance reporter for Alex Jones’ InfoWars, also helped push the site’s conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation designed to inspire more gun control legislation, MMfA reports.

“SWAT team was already geared up,” Biggs said in an interview with Jones. “The SWAT team was already geared up and there within seconds. They were geared up and ready within seconds. They knew that this was going to happen.”

He’s also pushed the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy.

With Trump winning the White House, RBSN is poised to take over as the network of Trump TV. The website already live-streams most Trump events and even set up a camera in the Trump Tower lobby to record the transition. In a statement last month, RBSN said they will also receive White House press briefings.

“Anything that Trump does live we will be there,” Right Side Broadcasting Network host Joe Seales told his viewers in a December address. “We will be there at the inauguration, we will be in the White House, we will be at the press briefings. I promise you that. You can count on Right Side Broadcasting.”