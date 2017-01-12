Quantcast

Ex-British spy who wrote Trump-Russia dossier flees home ‘for his safety’ after identity is leaked

David Edwards

12 Jan 2017 at 09:16 ET                   
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP)
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. Trump held his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday, amid explosive allegations over his ties to Russia, a little more than a week before his inauguration. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP)

A former British intelligence official has reportedly fled his home for fear of reprisals after being named as the author of reports linking President-elect Donald Trump to Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that 52-year-old Christopher Steele was responsible for producing an intelligence dossier that suggests Russia is in possession of videos that would compromise the president-elect, and which details troubling ties between Trump and people connected to the foreign government.

According to The Telegraph, Steele is “terrified for his safety” because his identity was made public this week.

Steele reportedly fears that Moscow will take action against him after learning of his role.

“With his cover about to be blown, Mr Steele hurriedly packed his bags and went to ground hours before his name was published on Wednesday,” The Telegraph reported. “A source close to Mr Steele said he was ‘horrified’ when his nationality was published and is now ‘terrified for his and his family’s safety.'”

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)
