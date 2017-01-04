Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty murder trials must stop for now
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a one-paragraph order, telling Florida prosecutors and judges for the second time in three months that the state’s death penalty statute is unconstitutional and “cannot be applied to pending prosecutions.” It comes one day after the chief judge for Seminole and Brevard counties, John Galluzzo, assembled…
