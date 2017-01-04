Quantcast

Florida Supreme Court: Death penalty murder trials must stop for now

Orlando Sentinel

04 Jan 2017 at 14:51 ET                   
Florida Supreme Court (Wikipedia)
Florida Supreme Court (Wikipedia)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a one-paragraph order, telling Florida prosecutors and judges for the second time in three months that the state’s death penalty statute is unconstitutional and “cannot be applied to pending prosecutions.” It comes one day after the chief judge for Seminole and Brevard counties, John Galluzzo, assembled…

