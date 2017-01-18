Foreclosure victim blasts Trump’s pick for Treasury: ‘They lied to us and took our home’

Lisa Fraser, whose home was foreclosed on by Trump Treasury Secretary pick Steve Mnuchin's bank (Screen cap).

Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be Treasury Secretary in his cabinet, has drawn fire from consumer advocates for his tenure as CEO of OneWest Bank, which has earned a reputation for being a “foreclosure machine.”

Among other things, OneWest has been criticized for foreclosing on one 90-year-old woman’s home over a $0.27 payment mistake, and for allegedly engaging in discriminating practices against black and Latino communities.

Now advocacy group Allied Progress has started posting videos of people who say that OneWest wrongfully foreclosed on their homes in an effort to rally opposition to his nomination at Treasury Secretary.

The first video involves a woman named Lisa Fraser, who tells the story of how OneWest foreclosed on her and her late husband, despite the fact that they never had one late payment.

“We had lived in our house for years when John got sick with cancer,” she explains in the video. “Then the bank foreclosed on us. We did everything the bank asked. They lied to us and took our home anyway – after years of on-time payments.”

She said the bank’s foreclosure created tremendous stress for her husband in his final years, as he worried constantly about his wife’s future.

“John spent his last days terrified I’d be homeless, and then they kicked me out right after the funeral,” she said. “Steve Mnuchin ran the bank that committed fraud and took our home.”

Check out the full video below.