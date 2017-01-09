Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Politics, Trump News, U.S. News, Whoa!
Fox turns on Trump for attacking Meryl Streep: ‘How does name calling make American great again?’
09 Jan 2017 at 11:51 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Screen grab from Fox Business program "Varney & Company"

Even pundits on the Fox Business network were calling out President-elect Donald Trump on Monday after he launched a Twitter tirade against actress Meryl Streep.

On Sunday, Streep delivered a moving speech at the Golden Globes that highlighted Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head,” Streep told the audience. “And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump responded on Monday with a series of tweets calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Trump’s defense, however, was a bridge too far for Fox Business host Stuart Varney and his Monday morning panel of guests.

“How does name calling make American great again?” business journalist Elizabeth MacDonald asked. “Doesn’t that undercut Mr. Trump’s agenda by responding in ways like this?”

“I mean, he demeans himself,” she added. “You cannot expect people to climb on board with agenda when your judgement is so poor in making attacks like that.”

“I got it and I think you’re right,” Varney agreed.

Watch the video below from Fox Business, broadcast Jan. 9, 2017.

Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com
Screen grab from Fox Business program "Varney & Company"
Next on Raw Story >
Fox turns on Trump for attacking Meryl Streep: ‘How does name calling make American great again?’
Newest Videos
Newest Stories
Read more stories