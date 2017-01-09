Fox turns on Trump for attacking Meryl Streep: ‘How does name calling make American great again?’

David Edwards 09 Jan 2017 at 11:51 ET

Even pundits on the Fox Business network were calling out President-elect Donald Trump on Monday after he launched a Twitter tirade against actress Meryl Streep.

On Sunday, Streep delivered a moving speech at the Golden Globes that highlighted Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head,” Streep told the audience. “And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump responded on Monday with a series of tweets calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump’s defense, however, was a bridge too far for Fox Business host Stuart Varney and his Monday morning panel of guests.

“How does name calling make American great again?” business journalist Elizabeth MacDonald asked. “Doesn’t that undercut Mr. Trump’s agenda by responding in ways like this?”

“I mean, he demeans himself,” she added. “You cannot expect people to climb on board with agenda when your judgement is so poor in making attacks like that.”

“I got it and I think you’re right,” Varney agreed.

Watch the video below from Fox Business, broadcast Jan. 9, 2017.

Newest Videos