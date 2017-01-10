Quantcast

Georgia cops spend six hours soothing white suspect to give up after he shoots deputy in the head

David Edwards

10 Jan 2017 at 11:54 ET                   
Matthew Edmonson (Twitter)
Matthew Edmonson (Twitter)

After a six hour standoff on Monday, law enforcement officials in Georgia successfully took a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot Troup County sheriff’s deputy Michael Hockett in the head.

According to WSB-TV, Hockett was performing a welfare check on Matthew Edmonson when a shotgun blast hit him in the forehead, elbow and waist.

“The deputy then retreated, at which time the individual got into a truck and began driving toward the deputy,” Troup County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith told WSB-TV.

Following the shooting, Edmonson barricaded himself in his home with a pistol and long rifle, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The paper said that family members were able to convince Edmonson to turn himself in after a six hour standoff with law enforcement agencies, including “the FBI, GBI, local police and a SWAT team.”

Following the standoff, friends shared photos of Edmonson with WSB-TV reporter Rikki Klaus.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have thought this would have happened,” one friend told Klaus.

In a press conference on Monday, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff commended officers for “not rushing in to make a quick decision.”

“Officers everywhere need to be careful about what they are doing,” Woodruff explained, “because this could turn violent.”

Hockett was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear what charges Edmonson would be facing.

Watch the video below from WSB-TV, broadcast Jan. 10, 2017.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
(Photo: Dan Fleckner / Shutterstock)
