Giddy white nationalists hail Ann Coulter after she seemingly tweets out infamous neo-Nazi slogan

Ann Coulter (Shutterstock)

Is Ann Coulter sending out dog whistles to show her solidarity with neo-Nazis?

Several white nationalists seem to think that’s the case after Coulter mysteriously tweeted out the number “14” on Thursday morning without offering any explanation or additional context.

14! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 5, 2017

In case you aren’t familiar with white nationalist lore, the number 14 is significant because it refers to the “14 words” that American white nationalist godfather David Lane wrote as a battle cry for his fellow neo-Nazis: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

The number is often paired with the number “88,” as the letter “H” just happens to be the eighth letter in the alphabet, and “H.H.” is short for “Heil Hitler.”

While it’s hard to know if Coulter was really trying to send out this particular dog whistle, it was heard loud and very clear by neo-Nazis who follow her on Twitter.

@AnnCoulter We must secure the existence of our People and a future for White children. — Charles Martel (@CharIesMarteI) January 5, 2017

@AnnCoulter The 14 words? — Hi welcome 2 Chili's (@TRUMPKlN) January 5, 2017

@AnnCoulter @redpillchick

does she mean what i hope she means by this — Racist Sherlock (@racistdetective) January 5, 2017