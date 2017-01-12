Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Harrowing viral video of a 12-year-old girl hanging herself has police helpless to remove it

Rare

12 Jan 2017 at 19:51 ET                   
Katelyn Nicole Davis committed suicide on live video (Facebook.com)
Katelyn Nicole Davis committed suicide on live video (Facebook.com)

A 12-year-old girl live-streamed her own suicide on Facebook, and now police say they are helpless to prevent the video from proliferating online. Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Cedartown Ga., hanged herself in her front yard on Dec. 30. In the video, she says she was sexually abused by a family member. In a previous video purported…

About the Author
Taco Bell Naked Chicken Chalupa (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Now I am become death’: Internet recoils from Taco Bell’s new fried chicken taco shell
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+