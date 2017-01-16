Quantcast

‘Have you no shame?’: Internet slams FBI for celebrating MLK — the man they once sought to undermine

Sarah K. Burris

16 Jan 2017 at 16:24 ET                   
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo: Wikipedia)

As the United States pauses to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Federal Bureau of Investigation too posted positive messages from the civil rights leader.

The problem with that is that the FBI once considered Dr. King a threat to American society and a Communist or Communist sympathizer at a time politicians were destroying the lives of anyone who held such views.

Dr. King was under FBI surveillance both at his speeches and over the phone. Few politicians in the Kennedy administration knew the extent of surveillance but FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover considered it a top priority.

The FBI’s wiretaps on Dr. King remained on his home phone until April 1965 and his office until June 1966. Despite the wiretaps capturing Dr. King’s comments denouncing Communism they still maintained a campaign to discredit him with reports claiming he “is regarded in Communist circles as ‘a genuine Marxist-Leninist who is following the Marxist-Leninist line.”

One of the worst things that the FBI did to Dr. King was put together tapes that said he was having an extramarital affair. They were sent to King’s home where his wife opened them along with a note saying.

“You have been on the record — all your adulterous acts, your sexual orgies extending far into the past. This one is but a tiny sample,” the letter outlined. It went on to threaten that they would ensure the public would know King “for what you are — an evil, abnormal beast.”

“Your ‘honorary’ degrees, your Nobel prize (what a grim farce) and other awards will not save you. King, I repeat you are done,” it continued.

The irony was not lost on Twitter. Many questioned the tweet with expressions of disbelief and accusations that the Bureau still didn’t get it. You can see the best examples of users throwing shade below:

