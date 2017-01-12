Quantcast

‘He bangs Russian people’: Reporter confronts Trump with sex allegations in 2001 Howard Stern tape

David Edwards

12 Jan 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
During an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2001, gossip columnist A.J. Benza confronted soon-to-be President Donald Trump about his fondness for sleeping with Russian women.

In audio of the program that was pointed out by Death and Taxes this week, Trump can be heard arguing with Benza over, Kara Young, a woman they had both dated.

“I assume A.J.’s clean,” Trump says. “I hope he’s clean.”

“Meanwhile, he bangs Russian people,” Benza fires back at Trump.

“Russian people?” Stern gasps.

“Who are you talking about, Russian people, A.J.?” Trump quips dismissively. “I don’t know anything.”

“He used to call me when I was a columnist and say, ‘I was just in Russia, the girls have no morals, you gotta get out there,'” Benza explains. “He’s out of his mind.”

The 2001 interview resurfaced the same week that a dossier prepared by a former British intelligence officer suggested that the Russian government had compromising videos of the president-elect with sex workers.

The exchange between Trump and Benza comes at the 4:20 mark in the audio clip below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
