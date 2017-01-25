‘He is driving our nation off a moral cliff’: Anne Frank Center hits back at Trump’s executive orders

A picture released in 1959 shows a portrait of Anne Frank who is said to have died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at least a month earlier than her official date of death (AFP Photo/)

On Wednesday, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect responded to Donald Trump’s sweeping executive orders involving immigration and the Mexico border wall, calling it “one of the most hateful days in our nation’s history.”

“The Statue of Liberty weeps over President Trump’s discrimination,” Steven Goldstein wrote in a statement on Facebook. “President Trump is beyond the wrong side of history. He is driving our nation off a moral cliff.”

Trump made good on several campaign promises on Wednesday, announcing a pair of executive orders related to immigration—including one that requires the construction of a southern border wall. The president also leaked a draft of his pending executive order on immigration—formally titled “Protecting the Nation From Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals”— which suspends immigration from Syria and six Muslim-majority countries.

“President Trump is now exacerbating the largest global refugee crisis in history,” Goldstein wrote on the center’s Facebook page. “His slamming America’s doors on the starving, the wounded and the abused is a grotesque blot on our nation’s history of freedom. The President’s actions are an embarrassment to the timeless vision of America as inscribed by Emma Lazarus to “give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

“Demonizing refugees and immigrants, and spending billions of taxpayer dollars to keep them out of our nation, will go down in American history as one of the most tragic deviations from our national conscience,” Goldstein concluded.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect was founded in 1959 by Otto Frank, father of Holocaust heroine Anne Frank, with the goal of preventing prejudice. The centers’ name is “inspired by Otto himself, who wanted the organization to help ‘build a world based on equal rights and mutual respect.’”

Read the whole post below, via Facebook: