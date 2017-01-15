Here are 5 reasons one political scientist believes the Russians definitely have damaging info on Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As most of us know, one of the biggest controversies swirling around right now concerns a report put together by a former MI6 British spy who was first hired by Republicans, then later Democrats, that alleges Putin has information he plans to use to blackmail and compromise Donald Trump. On their own, these allegations would be…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion