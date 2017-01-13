‘I don’t see Trump as legitimate’: Rep. John Lewis says Trump presidency tainted by Russian hacks

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) discusses Donald Trump's legitimacy with NBC's Chuck Todd (Screen cap).

Is it time to question whether Donald Trump is our rightly elected president? Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) seems to think so.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Lewis says that allegations about Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf put a permanent stain on his presidency that cannot be erased.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” said Lewis, a civil rights icon who was instrumental in organizing the Selma marches in 1965. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Lewis went on to say that he does not plan to attend Trump’s inauguration, marking the first one that he has missed since he became a congressman for Georgia’s 5th District in 1987.

Todd then told Lewis that it was going to send a “big message to a lot of people in this country that you don’t believe that he’s a legitimate president.”

Lewis, however, was undeterred.

“I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get elected,” he said. “That’s not right, that’s not fair. That’s not the open, democratic process.”

Check out Todd’s interview with Lewis below.