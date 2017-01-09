Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Influential YouTube racist unmasked as unemployed man living with his father

Brad Reed

09 Jan 2017 at 10:52 ET                   
Scotish man Colin Robertson has been revealed as the influential racist vlogger behind the ­Millennial Woes blog (Screen cap via Daily Record).
Scotish man Colin Robertson has been revealed as the influential racist vlogger behind the ­Millennial Woes blog (Screen cap via Daily Record).

An influential racist YouTuber living in Scotland has been unmasked as an unemployed ex-student who still lives with his father.

The Daily Record has confirmed that a 34-year-old Linlithgow resident named Colin Robertson is the man behind the Millennial Woes YouTube channel, which counts more than 20,000 subscribers and over 2 million video views.

Robertson has become an influential voice within the white nationalist movement, and late last year he gave a speech at the National Policy Institute conference in Washington, D.C., where participants raised their arms in Nazi salutes and shouted, “Hail Trump!”

As the Record notes, Robertson is explicitly a white nationalist, as he believes that white people are the only people who should be allowed to lawfully live in the United Kingdom.

“I just didn’t want loads of black people in my country,” he said in a recent video. “It came down to a racial thing, a racial loyalty. I didn’t want black people, I didn’t want Indians, I didn’t want Chinese, I didn’t want Arabs, I wanted my country for my people.”

Although he has no formal job, the Record says Robertson claims to make enough money to live via ads for his incendiary videos, which he shoots in his father’s bedroom.

About the Author
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
Next on Raw Story >
GOP plan to replace Obamacare gives big tax break to the rich while sticking it to low earners
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+