Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet hilariously mocks Washington Post mag for using male symbol to cover women’s march

Brad Reed

05 Jan 2017 at 11:15 ET                   
Women laughing at a computer screen (Shutterstock)
Women laughing at a computer screen (Shutterstock)

The Washington Post’s Express magazine ran a cover story about the coming women’s march in Washington D.C. that’s scheduled to take place the day after Donald Trump’s election.

However, the magazine’s cover artist made an embarrassing error when trying to illustrate the march, as they used the Mars symbol traditionally used to represent masculinity, instead of the Venus symbol traditionally used to represent femininity.

The team at Express recognized their error quickly and sent out an apology for it with a corrected cover.

That said, Express’s correction came too late to prevent mass ridicule on Twitter. Check out some of the choice reactions below.

 

About the Author
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next on Raw Story >
Inside Donald Trump’s extremist education agenda
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+