Internet hilariously mocks Washington Post mag for using male symbol to cover women’s march

Women laughing at a computer screen (Shutterstock)

The Washington Post’s Express magazine ran a cover story about the coming women’s march in Washington D.C. that’s scheduled to take place the day after Donald Trump’s election.

However, the magazine’s cover artist made an embarrassing error when trying to illustrate the march, as they used the Mars symbol traditionally used to represent masculinity, instead of the Venus symbol traditionally used to represent femininity.

The team at Express recognized their error quickly and sent out an apology for it with a corrected cover.

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

That said, Express’s correction came too late to prevent mass ridicule on Twitter. Check out some of the choice reactions below.

is this some kind of record for largest typo pic.twitter.com/kOZ9UIp0Ig — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) January 5, 2017

[runs up, out of breath]

You guys!

<huff huff>

Guys, you-

<gasping for breath>

With the sym-

<hard breathing>

You used the wrong-

<dies> pic.twitter.com/2ipT6jNxlE — Robert McNees (@mcnees) January 5, 2017

@WaPoExpress hire more women — She Got More Votes (@AshleyLLouise) January 5, 2017

It was so funny I'm not even mad. @WaPoExpress — Laura Shortridge (@DiscordianKitty) January 5, 2017

@WaPoExpress you guys should be proud of how progressive you looked by honoring trans people — Joe Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 5, 2017

@WaPoExpress "BUT IT WAS PINK" – your all male editorial team (hire some ladies, thanks) — Nell (@Importantverbs) January 5, 2017