Internet rips Trump speech over ‘Batman’ villain quote: ‘At least Bane stood up to Wall Street’

Donald Trump and Baine (Photos: Screen captures)

In addition to mocking the anemic crowds at Donald Trump’s dark, ominous inauguration, internet users noted that the incoming president may have cribbed parts of his speech from a highly unusual source.

Fans of the Batman franchise film The Dark Knight Rises were startled to hear the words of the movie villain Bane coming out of Republican Pres. Donald Trump’s mouth as he made his inaugural address — purportedly written by Trump himself — on Friday.

“We’re giving the power back to you. The people,” Trump said Friday, a nearly verbatim quote from Christopher and Jonathan Nolan’s screenplay for the 2012 film starring Christian Bale as Batman and Tom Hardy as Bane.

BroBible.com quoted Twitter users who also noticed the similarities in the two speeches.

WAIT it all makes sense!! Donald Trump is Tom Hardy I mean Bane from Batman. pic.twitter.com/NnZUzDoQy6 — Jim Lee (@meanJim) January 20, 2017

"The Rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people" pic.twitter.com/2v8U0V2R2C — Jim Lee (@meanJim) January 20, 2017

Trump definitely quoted Bane about 4 times… 😂 #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/x9OttdDttk — Manchester Guestlist (@VIPMCRuk) January 20, 2017

OH MY GOD TRUMP QUOTED BANE ITS HAPPENING — Joe (@ShoJoe_) January 20, 2017

Other users noted the similarity, too:

Trump plagiarized Bane from batman in his speech… https://t.co/llNyQcAFUt — Tyler Good (@tylerg00d) January 20, 2017

Pretty sure Trump was quoting FUCKING BANE . Sidenote- Tom hardy for President #Batman #TrumpInauguration #fml — Tina Gentile (@thetinashow) January 20, 2017

People are comparing Trump to Bane from Batman but if I remember correctly at least Bane stood up to Wall Street — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 20, 2017

Donald trump loves quoting villains in movies first the slogan from the purge and now bane from Batman — La Flame (@brotado40) January 20, 2017