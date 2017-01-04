Internet shames Palin for Julian Assange apology: She ‘can collude with Russia from her house’

Sarah Palin addresses a Donald Trump rally in Tampa, FL. (Screenshot, via ABC News)

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who once equated Julian Assange to Osama bin Laden and Taliban leaders, apologized to the WikiLeaks founder in a Facebook post Tuesday, urging her supporters to watch the whistleblower biopic “Snowden.”

“The Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they’ve falsely accused others,” Palin wrote after watching Fox News host Sean Hannity’s interview the WikiLeaks founder.

“The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking,” she added. “This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”

“I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago,” she added.

The move was a complete 180 degrees from Palin’s former position on the WikiLeaks founder; the former Alaska governor once calling Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands.”

Noting the marked reversal, the internet immediately criticized Palin for her lack of conviction regarding the transparency organization and it’s founder, with one user joking the apology shows Palin can now “collude with Russia from her house.”

With Sarah Palin apologising to Julian Assange, I'd say #Russia more or less owns a lot of Republican Party soul now. #Sarah #Assange pic.twitter.com/iIjrsOcGBA — (((chris zappone))) (@chrizap) January 4, 2017

Palin, 2010: "Why was [Assange] not pursued with the same urgency we pursue al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders?” 2/3 https://t.co/N0Ynnnz7gf — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) January 4, 2017

Palin, 2010: "[Assange] is an anti-American operative with blood on his hands." 1/3 https://t.co/N0Ynnnz7gf — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) January 4, 2017

In 2010 Sarah Palin likened Julian Assange to a terrorist. Today, he's her hero. Partisanship beats principles again https://t.co/SwNQI7gzmT pic.twitter.com/Vc8ie8CpNw — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 4, 2017

Its almost as if Russia hacked the GOP, decided not to leak the info yet, and now Hannity, Palin, McConnell & Trump have to suck up or else. — John Aravosis (@aravosis) January 4, 2017

American partisan identity formation is the most powerful force in the universe https://t.co/eG8oSFO0rx pic.twitter.com/EvXR5v6IP7 — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) January 4, 2017

Sarah Palin can collude with Russia from her house. — Fact Monkey (@MetricButtload) January 4, 2017