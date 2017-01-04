Quantcast

Internet shames Palin for Julian Assange apology: She ‘can collude with Russia from her house’

Elizabeth Preza

04 Jan 2017 at 00:17 ET                   
Sarah Palin addresses a Donald Trump rally in Tampa, FL. (Screenshot, via ABC News)
Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who once equated Julian Assange to Osama bin Laden and Taliban leaders, apologized to the WikiLeaks founder in a Facebook post Tuesday, urging her supporters to watch the whistleblower biopic “Snowden.”

“The Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they’ve falsely accused others,” Palin wrote after watching Fox News host Sean Hannity’s interview the WikiLeaks founder.

“The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking,” she added. “This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”

“I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago,” she added.

The move was a complete 180 degrees from Palin’s former position on the WikiLeaks founder; the former Alaska governor once calling Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands.”

Noting the marked reversal, the internet immediately criticized Palin for her lack of conviction regarding the transparency organization and it’s founder, with one user joking the apology shows Palin can now “collude with Russia from her house.”

Warren City Councilman Scott Stevens (Screengrab)
