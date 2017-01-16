‘It’s somewhat enjoyable’: Rep. Chris Collins says it’s fun to call John Lewis ‘a spoiled child’

Chris Collins speaks to Fox Business (screen grab)

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), a member of the Trump transition team, on Monday accused Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) of acting like a “spoiled child” after the civil rights icon suggested that Russia’s interference in the U.S. election undermined the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency.

During a Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion on Fox Business, network contributor Dagen McDowell took issue with Trump’s Twitter tirade which accused Lewis of not taking enough action to help his constituents.

“That’s is who Donald Trump is,” she acknowledged. “But at some point, at times, I do wish he wouldn’t punch down.”

“My opinion is, what John Lewis is doing, he’s pouting,” Collins opined. “He lost. It’s like a spoiled child and we’ve seen it with the others. They can’t get over the fact that they lost. And what do spoiled little kids do. You know, they run around and throw a tantrum.”

“That’s what we’re seeing,” he continued. “They are pouting. And frankly, it’s somewhat enjoyable to watch because it shows you again how upset they are, when they were so smug when they left Congress knowing that Hillary Clinton was going to win.”

“We should all actually just kind of grin a little bit and understand that this is how hard this election hit them when Hillary lost.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.